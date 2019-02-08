February 9

Forestry Seminar

“Selling Timber from Your Woods: What’s It Worth and How To Do It Right!” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at Spencer-Van Etten High School on State Route 34, Spencer. This event is held by Southern Finger Lakes Chapter of the NY Forest Owners Association (www.nyfoa.org) This year’s speakers feature NYS Extension Forester Peter Smallidge and consulting forester Jim Shuler. Attendance is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required, but questions can be referred to Brett Chedzoy at Schuyler CCE: bjc226@cornell.edu, or by phone: 607-535-7161. In the case of cancellation due to extreme weather, notification will be posted by 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at CCE’s forestry forum: www.cornellforestconnect.ning.com

Bake Sale

Second Milo Baptist Church women will host a bake sale at the Five Star Bank of Penn Yan from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Proceeds will support mission projects.

Valentine Event

Children’s Valentine Event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. Primarily designed for children from Kindergarten through 2nd Grade, this program will include, a story, crafts, and a snack. Sign up by calling the library at 607-569-2045.

Ancestry.com Workshop

A workshop titled “The Ancestry.com Family Tree and Ancestry DNA Test Results, Some Mysteries Unraveled” will be presented Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Schuyler County Historical Society’s Brick Tavern Museum in Montour Falls. John Potter, retired executive director of the Yates County Historical Society and former Schuyler County Historical Society executive director, will be the speaker. The cost is $10 per person, and space is limited. To register, contact the Schuyler County Historical Society by email at director@schuylerhistory.org or call 607-535-9741.

Keuka Writes

Fiction 101 w/ Keuka Writes: Plot will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. In Keuka Writes’ first session for 2019, we’ll discuss the elements of plot, including exposition, action, conflict, and climax. Come prepared to participate in discussion and writing exercises related to plot!

Double Feature

A weekend double feature: Love is in the Air, will be screened from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Join us for a double feature for Valentine’s Day! First, at 2:30 pm, fall in love with Constance Wu and Henry Golding in “this contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller that follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.” Then at 5 p.m. stick around when Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried are joined by Cher for the raucous, romantic sequel to the original Mamma Mia, featuring more of Abba’s tunes and more love in the sun (2018, 1 hour 54 minutes, rated PG-13). Combined running time approx. 4 hours, with a brief break between. Come for one or both, and feel free to bring snacks. Presented with subtitles.

Feb. 9, 10

Once Upon a Mattress

The Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club presents Once Upon A Mattress at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Middle School Auditorium. $8 admission at the door, or discounted presale admission from cast or crew members.