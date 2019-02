February 10

Breakfast

Breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Bellona Firehouse. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, french toast, home fries, sausage, ham, toast, juices and coffee. $8 for adults; $4 for children.

Ham Dinner

A ham dinner will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Dresden Masonic Lodge, 53 Milo St., Dresden. Ham, mashed potatoes, vegetable, rolls, desserts, and beverages. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12, under 5 free. Take-outs are available.