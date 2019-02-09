The town of Barrington’s new supervisor, Steve Perry, has been sworn in to the take the seat that has seen three other occupants in the past five years.

Perry stepped forward to fill the seat after John Kuehne’s resignation was effective Jan. 15.

Perry, who has served as an alternate on the town’s zoning board of appeals, took the oath of office, but Deputy Supervisor and long-time council member Nate Olney presided over a special meeting Feb. 2, called to act on the proposed condemnation for demolition of a large building on the Viking Resort property.

Viking Resort owner Ken Christensen Jr. outlined his plans for the demolition, which must also be approved by the New York Department of Labor.

Town officials approved the condemnation, pending receipt of documentation that the contractor, Nardozzi Brothers, hold the town harmless for any liability.

Christensen says he hopes the work can begin before April before more congestion develops in the neighborhood.