February 11

Toddler Dance Party

Wear your fancy pants and dance the morning away at the library at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Join us for stories, stretches, and, of course, lots of songs and dancing! Best for ages 5 and under, with a caregiver, who should be prepared to participate, too! No registration is required for this free program. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Classics in Religion

Come explore a tapestry of rich topics with deeply spiritual threads from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Everyone in invited to attend one or many sessions. Check our events calendar at www.pypl.org for this month’s topics. The Classics in Religion program is sponsored by Cobblestone Springs, www.cobblestone-springs.org.

Knit n Chat

Knit n Chat will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee. Bring your works-in-progress, or unfinished objects Maybe you’ll even find inspiration for your next project on our shelves or amongst friends.

Computer Help Hours

Computer Help Hours will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Come with questions about technology. We will help you.

Book Club

Hammondsport Book Club meets from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. The book for February is Gilead, by Marilynne Robinson, The March 2019 selection, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, by J.D. Vance, by will be available to pick up at the February meeting. Newcomers are always welcome.

DRI Open House

The second community meeting to gather public input on Penn Yan’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Penn Yan Academy, 305 Court St, Penn Yan. Those in attendance will be provided with updated information on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative followed by an Open House to review potential DRI projects. One Open House station will be focused on the Village’s Circulation, Access and Parking study which is aligned with the potential Village Parking and Circulation DRI project. This is another opportunity for residents and businesses in the community to provide feedback to the DRI Local Planning Committee and help plan the future of Downtown Penn Yan.

Mindfulness Monday

Mindfulness Monday will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Take a few moments out of your busy day to care for your mental health at Mindfulness Mondays for Adults, a relaxing guided meditation in a peaceful environment. No registration is required for this free program, which is for ages 18 and up.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their one-of-a-kind show to Terry S. Galanis Family Arena at Alfred University at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

February 11 - 14

Blind Date with a Book

Blind Date with a Book will be held Feb. 11 to 14 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. The annual tradition features titles curated by the whole library staff! Take a chance on love with some of our favorite reads (we’ll try not to be jealous). Each mystery book has only a few clues to hint at the wonders they contain. Mystery books available during open hours while supplies last.

Feb. 11 - 16

Book Sale Week

Book Sale Week will be held Feb. 11 through Feb. 16 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. The Book Sale Rooms will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be many adult and children’s books, audiobooks, dvds, and more.