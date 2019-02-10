Winter Storm Watch issued for Yates County area from late Monday through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch until 7 a.m. Feb. 13

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch possible with locally higher amounts up to two-tenths of an inch in the southern Catskills.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN... Light snow develops by sunrise Tuesday with the main window for accumulating snow Tuesday morning before a changeover to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. Rain may also mix in west of interstate 81. Precipitation may end as snow early Wednesday morning. Snow and ice amounts will vary depending on how quickly the changeover occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Tuesday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are possible as well.

INSTRUCTIONS: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.