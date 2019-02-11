February 12

Brainstorming Sessions

Pinwheel Market Manager, Rebecca Devine, will hold a volunteer brain storming session at 11 a.m. Feb. 12. The goal of these meetings is to have those volunteers come together to discuss marketing, processes, goals, strategies and possible changes. New volunteers are encouraged to attend. Meetings will be held at 19 Main St., Penn Yan. Contact us at 315-595-2500 or volunteer@millyspantry.org.

The Crafty Quilters

The Crafty Quilters will meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. There is no fee and newcomers are welcome. Bring whatever sewing or quilting project you might be working on, or come for fresh ideas. The Crafty Quilters meet on the second Tuesday of the month.

Open Play

Open ended play for families or with friends will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee. Pick out your next read, challenge a friend to a game, color, play with our kitchen set, put together a puzzle, or create with our legos.

DIY Bath Bombs

Make fizzy bath bombs to keep and give away from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. You get to choose the scents and colors, too. This craft is easy and fun and for ages 8 and up. Kids under 10 should have an adult in the building. Drop in any time between 3 and 4:30 p.m.. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

After School Library Club

After School Library Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham. Stop by the library for cooking fun, tech times, and games every Tuesday.

Alzheimer’s Community Education

Alzheimer’s Association Community Education will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. Join us for another informational session on Alzheimer’s disease for caregivers and loved ones. Registration is required by calling 800-272-3900. Classes are free for care partners and those who are interested in information about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. This program is funded by a grant from the New York State Department of Health.

Understanding Dementia

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region will host a community education session, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Penn Yan Library 214 Main St., Penn Yan. For more information or to register, call 1-800-272-3900 by Feb. 10.

Library Trustees

The Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library, 21 William St., Hammondsport. The public is welcome to attend the open session.

Fiber Craft Nights

Bring a knitting, hooking…etc. project to fiber craft night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 NY-245, Gorham.