A tractor trailer accident occurred at 8:29 p.m. Feb. 6 on Rte. 14 near Lakemont in Starkey. Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies report driver Michael T. Jayne, 52, of Gillett, Pa., was hauling a load of plate glass when the rig went off the west side of the highway, struck a driveway and an embankment, ejecting the load of glass out of the front of the trailer. Dundee Fire & Ambulance, Schuyler Ambulance, and Yates County Emergency Management responded, as did the Dresden Fire Dept. Spill Response Team to contain leaking fuel. Jayne was extricated from the wreck and taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. for treatment of head lacerations. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.