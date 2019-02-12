CORNING — A Hornell man faces felony charges following the seizure of several different kinds of drugs by the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Feb. 9, deputies of the Steuben County Highway Interdiction team arrested Steven P. Carpenter, 24, of Hornell.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the South Corning area, and encountered Carpenter. It is alleged that he possessed cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam, alproazolam, over twenty-five grams of marijuana, digital scales and over five hundred dollars in cash.

Carpenter was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

Carpenter was arraigned in Urbana Town Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail ion $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond. Carpenter will appear in Corning Town Court at a later date.