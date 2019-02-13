February 14

Baby Café

Babe Café will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Do you have questions about pregnancy, breastfeeding, and/or parenting? Lactation Counselors are available to help you at Baby Café! This is a free drop-in for all families and older siblings are welcome (childcare not provided). Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Alzheimer's Disease

A session about Alzheimer's Community will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Dundee United Methodist Church, 35 Water St., Dundee, NY, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Lunch will be provided. This is an opportunity to learn about the up coming Paul’s place taking place in Dundee. All are welcome

Story time: Valentine’s Day

Story time celebrates Valentine’s Day with good books and good friends and spread love and kindness at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee.

Canal Boats

The Throwback Thursday DVD showing at noon Feb. 14 at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum at 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan will be a lecture about “The Canal Boats of the Finger Lakes” with speaker Gary Emerson of Schuyler County Historical Society, a retired teacher. No reservations are needed. The showing is free of charge but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, please call the YCHC at 315-536-731

Caregiver Support Group

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region will host a Caregiver Support Group from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 at Yates County OFA, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan.

Rotary Pop-Up Café

The local Rotary Club will be bringing a free, hot meal to the Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan for our school-age friends from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 14. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114