Himrod Volunteer Fire Department members and supporters celebrated another year of service to the community with their annual dinner Feb. 5. The dinner had been originally planned for Jan. 26, but was postponed due to that weekend’s heavy snow.

In addition to presenting several awards, the department celebrated the purchase of a new pumper tanker which was delivered Jan. 9.

Awards persented were:

• Firefighter of the Year: Lester Hoover

• Most Training Hours: Kevin Zimmerman (162 Hours)

• First Responders Award: Kevin Zimmerman

• Chief’s Awards:

Lynnford Hoover and Matthew Hoover

• Presidential Award: Randell Martin

• Special Recognition: James Sorce

• D.B. Miles Service Award: Eugene Nolt and Debra Westfall

• Years of Service: Steven Hoover, 20 years; Lynnette Hoover, Matthew Hoover, 10 Years; Lynnford Hoover and Linford Fritz, 5 Years.

The new truck is a 2018 Freightliner pumper tanker that has a 1250 GPM pump and carries 2000 gallons of water. It replaces a 1990s pumper tanker that was becoming unreliable, says department spokesperson Jared Webster, who said the committee spent several hours designing an apparatus to better serve the community.

Members who participated on the truck committee were Leon Ray Hoover, Clarence Hoover, Stephen Acker, Eugene Nolt, Andy Siwak, James Sorce, Steven Hoover, Lester Hoover, Waylon Fritz and Jared Webster.