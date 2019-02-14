Finger Lakes Museum & Aquarium hosts this program

The Finger Lakes Museum & Aquarium (FLM&A) will host an Ice Fishing program on Honeoye Lake, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, one of New York State’s free fishing days. The mission of the FLM& A is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the vast Finger Lakes Region. Honeoye Lake is the shallowest of the Finger Lakes, making it the first to freeze completely, and providing a perfect setting to ice fish.

This program is designed for anyone who would like to be introduced to this revered winter activity. NYS licensed guide Alan Fess, who enjoys the social aspect of ice fishing, will lead the program. “You can go out alone and make friends while out on the ice,” says Fess. “You can go as a family or with a group and have a great time swapping stories or techniques. Of course, any day spent fishing is a great day. We live in the center of some of the best fishing in the country.”

Fess will provide some background and instruction, and teach participants how to set up different types of rods. The registration fee — $20 per person — covers instruction, all equipment, including rods and shelters, and light (and warm) refreshments. Park at the State Boat Launch at 6150 East Lake Rd, Honeoye, and dress warmly! Space for this program is limited to 15 individuals, so register now at to reserve your spot, at www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/programs-events.