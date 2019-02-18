CORNING - The Pathways, Inc. Board of Directors announced that Edward J. Lukomski, President and CEO of Pathways, Inc. will retire on June 30, 2019.

Throughout his 16 years of service, Pathways, Inc. has grown exponentially in services and programs offered, service coverage across 15 counties in New York State, and in staffing to accommodate this growth.

The Agency provides a variety of services for approximately 2,000 individuals and families in Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Erie, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.



“It has been an honor to work in such a progressive organization with an ever-growing footprint in Western New York,” Lukomski said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with a talented executive staff, a very capable management team, and caring and compassionate employees who have been central to our success. This is coupled with a dedicated Board of Directors who have allowed us to spread our wings in fulfilling the desires for individuals with special needs and their families regardless of their place of residence.”

Dr. Robert Locker, Chairman of the Pathways, Inc. Board of Directors, called Lukomski’s time at Pathway Inc., pivotal in the organization achieving financial, organizational, and geographic growth.

“During Ed’s tenure as the President and Executive Director, the organization established tremendous financial stability, developed multiple new care centers across the multiple areas the Agency serves and extended the reach of the Agency into several additional Western NY counties,” Locker said. “Ed also oversaw the establishment of a new Headquarters building in downtown Corning, leading to the centralization of many services.

"Most importantly, Ed built a strong internal leadership organization that helped to drive these initiatives forward. Pathways, Inc. will always be deeply appreciative of all of these contributions and the stability Ed created in a time of uncertainty within the managed care community."

Under Lukomski’s 16 years of leadership, Pathways, Inc. has achieved the following:

- The Agency’s service options expanded to include more than 50 programs across 15 counties while maintaining its high quality of care. Among these service and programs are residential options for children with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, care coordination for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities including family support and support services for adults that have suffered a traumatic brain injury or for those that would like an alternative to a nursing home environment.

The Agency's educational options for children with special needs or childcare for children birth through school-age has grown to include multiple programs and locations, and finally a variety of programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provide day programming and employment opportunities, in addition to behavioral health services for adults with mental illness and/or alcohol and substance abuse.

- In 2005, the current headquarters building at 33 West Denison Parkway was acquired allowing for additional office space and centralization of services. Additional community residences were established, as a response to the needs of the individuals served in Steuben and Chemung counties.

- In 2016, Day Habilitation program locations in Chemung County were centralized to one large location in Horseheads, providing more space and ease of transportation. The Patricia A. Dix Center was established in 2010, offering day programming for individuals with traumatic brain injuries and adults looking for an alternative to a nursing home environment. Finally, due to the high need to provide therapeutic foster care and care management services, additional offices have been established in Rochester, Geneva, and Owego.

- Pathways, Inc. has seen a steady increase in staff numbers, growing to more than 700 by 2018. Likewise, the Agency’s financial growth remained stable over the course of Lukomski’s years as President and CEO.

- By 2018, the Agency's commitment to the communities it served included 200 individuals volunteering their time to over 30 community organizations through the Volunteers In Progress program, in addition to various community service activities supported by staff. For many years, the Agency has committed to supporting local organizations and businesses through sponsorship and purchases for program needs.

For more information about Pathways, Inc. call Stephanie Miller, Executive Vice President, Public Relations and Development 937-3200 or visit www.pathwaysforyou.org.