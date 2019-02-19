CORNING - The Corning Community Food Pantry service area has increased to include Chemung County since moving to a new location on East Corning Road in late 2017, after spending the prior 10 years at a West William Street location.

The Corning Community Food Pantry distributed more than 300,000 pounds of food to more than 22,000 individuals annually.

“The people served has changed a little bit because we have more people coming from Elmira, Big Flats and Northern Pennsylvania,” said Jodi Kohli, co-director of education at the Food Pantry. “We have lost some people who were able to walk to our old West William Street location, which is unfortunate. The food serviced has decreased a little bit from last year, but the amount of food served has been about the same.”

The 11715 East Corning Road site is centrally located for the client base, Kohli said. The facility is about an eight minute drive from downtown Corning and is a flag stop on the CEATS Bus Route. Food Pantry hours are 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and noon-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“The CEATS bus comes to the site once a day,” Kohli said. “It used to come every hour until recently, making it tougher on the Corning area for people that don’t have a car. But a lot of people do carpools to find a way to the food pantry.”

The food pantry provides supplemental food assistance and nutrition education to people in need: children, adults, seniors, the homeless, the unemployed and the working poor. Most clients are operating at or below poverty guideline standards that are established each year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Clients typically receive enough groceries for five to seven days, with an emphasis on nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy products, meats and non-meat proteins, said Cheri Crozier, Food Pantry Board member. Also available are personal care products, diapers, clothing and other items that help meet basic human needs.

Kohli said the pantry purchases a lot of its food from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“We do also get a lot of donations and we receive grants that allow us to hold special events like the Thanksgiving Day event,” Kohli said. “We also get donations from Wegmans, Walmart and Aldi’s. Those donations help us quite a bit and we get some of the foods we can’t get from the Food Bank.”

An all-volunteer organization with no paid staff, more than 90% of money donated to the pantry goes directly to the purchase of food. The mailing address for donations is PO Box 1255, Corning, NY.

For more information, visit corningfoodpantry.com.