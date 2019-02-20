WATKINS GLEN - U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, visited the Arc of Schuyler Tuesday to take a look at the organization's food manufacturing facility, which is currently under construction, and to learn how Arc of Schuyler will soon expand its programs.

Jeannette Frank, Arc of Schuyler executive director, said a $1.75 million project will provide Arc of Schuyler with a renovated building, at 203 Twelfth St., with new equipment that will soon house Glen Co-Pack food manufacturing and renovation.

A second building, at 210 Twelfth St., will also be upgraded to house a Neighborhood Center, offering low-cost accessible space for meeting.

“The contractor will be out of (the food manufacturing facility) by March 6,” Frank said. “We will order new equipment and be able to reoccupy (on that date). We’re really looking forward to that.”

The cost of the upgrade to the Food Manufacturing Facility is $300,000 and half of the cost was paid for by an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant, Frank said. The cost of the Neighborhood Center is $1,450,000 and a large portion of that cost, $975,000 was paid for through a Dormitory Authority grant. That work is expected to be completed in late summer of 2019.

“It’s great to be here at Schuyler Arc and see the partnership that they have with Glen Co-Pack and the real opportunities not only for the clients, the folks Arc serves 100 plus a day, but also the economic engine,” Reed said. “These are both exciting and more effective operations.”

Frank said the rest of the funding for the project will be raised at fundraising events.

“We still haven’t met our goal totally,” she said. “But enough to continue with the project.”

Reed said a man who was a client of the Arc of Schuyler, and later a board member, Larry Tanner, was the best example of the benfits of their work.

“After being a client, Larry was an Arc board member who is now enjoying his retirement,” Reed said. “He served the communities so well and so long and you see the independence, you see the dignity that he was able to achieve in a lifetime of service. That is the voice that resonates with me.”