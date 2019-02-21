February 22

Homeschool Use of Community Room

Homeschool families and groups are invited to use the Penn Yan Public Library’s Community Room from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 22. Tables, chairs, and free, fast WiFi are all available. Please leave the room the way you found it. Planning on using the room for something messy like a science lab or art project? Please let Sarah in the Youth Services department know at least a week beforehand by calling the library. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Arm Knitting

Learn to quickly knit a scarf to keep the cold at bay at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee. All skill levels of knitters are welcome to join us. Please bring your own bulky or chunky weight yarn, I recommend at least 2 skeins.

Relax & Color

Coloring pages and supplies will be available from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan so you can take part in a relaxing, comfortable artistic pastime. Enjoy one of your favorite activities from childhood, updated with complex designs and additional techniques. Take your work home with you or leave it to adorn the library. No sign-up is necessary for this free program. 315-536-6114 www.pypl.org.

Snack Food Olympics

Oreo Curling! Blindfolded Dorito Tasting! Whopper Races! Drop the Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and try one or more of our Snack Food Olympics events! These fun challenges are for all ages and will take most people about 20 minutes to complete. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114

Cookbook Book Club

Cookbook Book Club for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Gorham Free Library, 2664 State Rte. 245, Gorham. Hey budding Jr. Chefs, test your skills and enjoy a meal with your friends. Pick a recipe from our special display cookbooks, register your dish, cook it at home, and come eat at the library!

Editor Office Hours

Newspaper Editor Office Hours will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Gwen Chamberlain, editor of The Chronicle-Express, invites you to an informal opportunity to discuss the paper. Share ideas and tips, pose questions about how staff covers the news, and explore the work they do to get stories for their readers. Gwen will also offer advice about the best kinds of photos to submit and the best way to submit them. Drop in any time during this event to join the conversation.

Feb. 22 & 23

Winterfest

Winterfest, a family-friendly event will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Hampton Inn Penn Yan, 110 Mace St., Penn Yan. Learn about Ice Fishing with NYS Guide Alan Fess. Compete in a family-friendly snowman-making contest. Ice skate with a view of Keuka Lake. Take a horse and carriage ride around the property. Admire custom ice sculptures while getting a drink at an ice bar. Daytime winter crafts hosted by local maker studio, ReFIND. Learn snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and winter survival skills taught by L.L.Bean specialists. Dance to a live DJ each evening from 6 to 10 p.m. and enjoy a fireworks display on Saturday night. Food for purchase throughout the day and a chili cook-off in the evening. Tickets for the event are single day adult $25, and child 12 and under $12, or two days adult $35, and $20 per child under 12 years old. Children 3 and under are free. For more details and to register, visit https://www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/events/winter-fest-2019.