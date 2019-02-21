ATLANTA, Ga. — A four-part show produced by the NFL Network, which features Alfred University’s Art Force 5, is scheduled to air this Friday, Feb. 22. The University will host a screening of the program, beginning at 9 p.m., in Holmes Theater, Harder Hall.

The special edition of the NFL Network’s Emmy-nominated NFL 360 series, Impact & Influence, celebrates Black History Month. It includes a segment on Art Force 5, a program that uses community-based art to inspire discussion on topics of equality and social justice.

A group of current Alfred University students and alumni spent parts of two weeks last month in Atlanta, host of the Feb. 3 Super Bowl, working on a project honoring the city’s first African-American police officers. Trent Cooper, a 1992 Alfred University graduate and producer of original content for the NFL Network, directed the segment on Art Force 5 which will air as part of the NFL 360 piece.

The segment on Alfred University documents the Art Force 5 project, which invited members of the Atlanta community to paint canvas tiles that were used to create mosaics depicting the city’s first eight African-American police officers, hired in 1948. The first two of the five mosaics were completed in mid-January; the last three were finished last week. The art was installed Friday, Feb. 1, outside the former Butler Street YMCA Building, which in 1948 housed the precinct for the city’s African-American police force.

The NFL Network filmed the project on Wednesday, Jan. 31, when two current NFL players from the Atlanta area – Dalvin Tomlinson (New York Giants) and Kenyon Drake (Miami Dolphins) – painted tiles and toured the area of the city the eight officers once patrolled.

Founded in 2006 at Alfred University, the Art Force 5 has received national recognition for their unique diversity training and their interactive community-based art, and has a proven record of engaging communities through creativity. Art Force 5 was the recipient of nearly $400,000 in state grant funding through the State University of New York (SUNY) Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) and Provost’s Performance Improvement Fund (PIF). The two-year grant is funding Art Force 5 projects over a two-year period, 2018 and 2019.

NOTE: The Art Force 5 segment will be the final feature in the hour-long special, so those attending the 8 p.m. dance concert at Alfred University need not leave early to catch the national television debut of Art Force 5.