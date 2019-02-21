DANSVILLE — UR Medicine | Noyes Health is one of five healthcare service providers in the Finger Lakes region awarded grants through New York’s Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the awards in a press release.

Noyes will receive two grants:

— $ 1,549,400 to help underwrite the purchase of a PET/CT scanner and for capital improvements to build out Noyes’ imaging department in Dansville.

— $348,050 to build an out-patient mental health clinic in Avon which will include walk-in crisis management services

PET/CT is used to diagnose and treat cancer, allowing physicians to analyze the size, location and stage of tumors, as well as measure effectiveness of cancer treatment. As patient volumes at the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center have climbed since it opened two years ago, the need for a nearby PET/CT also increased.

“The addition of PET/CT is another step in providing the best care to our patients as close to home as possible,” says Amy Pollard, CEO and President of Noyes Health, “and we are grateful to the Governor and the State of New York for recognizing how valuable that goal is.”

“PET/CT imaging is an essential tool for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and it’s exciting to have this state-of-the-art equipment coming to Noyes Health in Dansville,” said Jonathan W. Friedberg, M.D., M.M.Sc., director of Wilmot Cancer Institute. “This investment supports the ongoing development of the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center and our commitment to those facing cancer in our region.”

The renovated and expanded imaging department, a $3 million dollar project that will include the PET/CT suite and a new interventional radiology suite, is expected to be open early next year. It will be known as E. Michael Saunders

Imaging Services at Noyes in recognition of a $1 million gift from the Saunders Foundation. Noyes Physical and Sports Therapy in Dansville will move this spring to a space currently under construction in a building adjacent to the hospital to make way for the expansion.

The second grant will help Noyes build an out-patient mental health clinic in Avon. “As the demand continues to grow for more, and more accessible, mental health services in the region, Noyes identified a particular need in northern Livingston County,” says Lynette Greene, manager of Noyes Mental Health and Wellness. “We are thankful that funding has been provided that will allow us to help an underserved population.”

Additional details on the Statewide Health Care Transformation Program can be found at https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-204-million-funding-strengthen-and- preserve-access-high-quality-health