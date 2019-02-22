February 23

Winterfest

Winterfest, a family-friendly event will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Hampton Inn Penn Yan, 110 Mace St., Penn Yan. Learn about Ice Fishing with NYS Guide Alan Fess. Compete in a family-friendly snowman-making contest. Ice skate with a view of Keuka Lake. Take a horse and carriage ride around the property. Admire custom ice sculptures while getting a drink at an ice bar. Daytime winter crafts hosted by local maker studio, ReFIND. Learn snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and winter survival skills taught by L.L.Bean specialists. Dance to a live DJ each evening from 6 to 10 p.m. and enjoy a fireworks display on Saturday night. Food for purchase throughout the day and a chili cook-off in the evening. Tickets for the event are single day adult $25, and child 12 and under $12, or two days adult $35, and $20 per child under 12 years old. Children 3 and under are free. For more details and to register, visit https://www.fingerlakesmuseum.org/events/winter-fest-2019.

Family Movie

A free family-friendly movie and snacks will be shown at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. In this 2015 animated feature, “Fun and talented animal fairy Fawn believes you can’t judge a book by its cover, or an animal by its fangs, so she befriends a huge and mysterious creature known as the NeverBeast. While Tinkerbell and her friends aren’t so sure about this scary addition to Pixie Hollow, the elite Scout Fairies set out to capture the monster before he destroys their home. Fawn must trust her heart and take a leap of faith if she hopes to rally the girls to save the NeverBeast.” (Description from IMDB.com.) Rated G; 1 hour and 15 minutes long. Penn Yan Public Library, www.pypl.org, 315-536-6114.

Book Club

Book Club will discuss All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St, Dundee Bring your fellow book buds and make some new ones! Light refreshments will also be served.

Paint Your Own Planter

Paint Your Own Planter will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St., Penn Yan. Rochester-based artist Jeannette McDunnah returns with a fun-for-the-whole-family painting activity. Get ready for spring by painting a planter with vibrant colors and patterns. Then, fill your pot with soil and plant a seed to watch grow all season long! All materials will be provided; feel free to drop in for as much or as little time as you’d like.

Hammondsport Winter Stroll

The Winter Stroll returns for another year from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23. This special event features multiple wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries. Each tasting venue is hosted by a local business where you can enjoy our local samplings in a cozy setting. Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Hammondsport Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, 47 Shethar St. for $20 (cash or credit card only). For details visit https://hammondsport.org.

Midwinter Ceilidh

The Midwinter Ceilidh will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Dundee American Legion, Spring Street, Dundee. A Ceilidh is an evening of community fun where people contribute to the entertainment. Music will be by Three Stone Fire, a group that plays songs from Ireland and Scotland. Scottish Sideboard & appetizers, dancing, entertainment, basket raffles $10 per person; $8 students & seniors. Benefits the Highlander & Lady Scot program. Tickets available at Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee or The Chronicle-Express, 138 Main St., Penn Yan, or at the door.

Dessert and Show

The Branchport United Methodist Church is hosting a Dessert and Show with special music by GPS and Phil Mann at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the church, 3376 Guyanoga Rd., Branchport.