The Penn Yan Board of Education got a first look at the 2019–2020 budget picture Feb. 13, with a presentation that Assistant Superintendent for Business Cathleen Milliman explained is simply a carry-over of this year’s budget, with no adjustments to individual line items. Mandated increases in such areas as salaries, benefits, and retirement expenses are included in this early plan.

The result is a budget to budget increase of just over $1 million, or 2.89 percent, translating to a tentative tax cap of 2.52 percent and a tentative tax levy increase of 7.72 percent.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget includes a decrease in state aid of $94,673 or 0.59 percent. The largest aid decrease is a cut of $107,802 in the High Cost Excess Cost Aid.

The biggest budget increase since 2014-15 was 3.08 percent in 2016-17. The biggest tax levy increase in that same period was in 2014-15 at 2.49 percent.

Total 2018-19 spending approved by voters is just over $36 million, which is a 2.39 percent increase over 2017–18.

Milliman will continue meeting with principals to review department requests and will monitor state aid and benefit increases. Her next report to the board will be at the March 6 Board meeting.

Other business at the Feb. 13 board meeting included:

• DONATIONS: The Board of Education accepted donations, including $1,845 from the Penn Yan Bseball Booster Club and $5,000 from the Loyal Order of the Moose for a new baseball scoreboard.

• LEASE AGREEMENT: The board approved a lease agreement with the Finger Lakes Economic Development Center for the use of a parking lot at the Powell Lane business park. Superintendent Howard Dennis explains the district requires more space during the the construction of the new bus and maintenance facilities.

• FOOTBALL: Dennis reported that Penn Yan and Dundee districts are in discussions about merging Modified and Junior Varsity Football.