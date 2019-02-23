A High Wind Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday, according to an advisory from Yates County Sheriff Ronald Spike.

Here are the details:

* WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 65 mph.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through late Monday afternoon. Peak

winds Sunday night through midday Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A high wind warning is issued when sustained winds of 40 mph are expected for at least an hour, or gusts of 58 mph or greater.

Damage to trees, power lines, and property are possible with winds of this magnitude. Be prepared for the possibility of trees blocking roads and widespread power outages. At home, you should be prepared to be without power, possible for several days. Make sure you have adequate supplies of food and medicine.