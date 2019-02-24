BATH — Steuben County Legislature Chairman Joe Hauryski, R-Campbell has announced he will not seek a fourth term on the county board.

“I’ve enjoyed my tenure serving the people of the county,” Hauryski said. “I have been very fortunate to work with legislators of the quality and caliber we have who have improved county operations, I believe, for the betterment of our county.”

A county legislator for 12 years, Hauryski has chaired the Steuben Legislature since 2011. He will step down Dec. 31, 2019.

During his tenure, Hauryski has overseen a number of changes in the county’s operations, most notably Steuben’s transition to a charter government with a county manager, the opening of the county annex, the sale of the county health care facility and a public campaign to stem substance abuse.

“Joe believes strongly in communicating with the people in the county,” said county Legislature Vice Chair Carol Ferratella, R-Riverside. “He enhanced the county's communications by initiating the newsletter to municipalities and using social media to keep everyone informed of county activities.”

An Ohio State University graduate and strong voice for local economic development in agriculture, business and industry he worked with local, state and federal leaders to bring Niagara Upstate into the abandoned Kraft-Heinz plant in Campbell. Hauryski is the legislative representative on numerous economic boards, including the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency and the Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board.

Hauryski initiated the county Legislature’s annual meeting with state representatives. As a legislator he also attended key meetings in his home district of Campbell, Bradford and Wayne. His low-key style of leadership worked toward consensus on a board representing the diverse needs of residents in a county roughly the size of Rhode Island.

“Joe has been the steady hand guiding County operations on behalf of the Legislature for nearly a decade,” said county Manager Jack Wheeler. “He consistently demonstrated tremendous vision for improving the County and has overseen some of the most significant initiatives in our history. It has been a real pleasure to work for him and his leadership will be missed.”