BATH – Scattered power outages across Steuben County are being reported Monday as a high wind warning continues to be in effect until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the county Office of Emergency Services.

Steuben Rural Electric Corporation reports some 750 customers are without power, while some 349 NYSEG customers across the county have no power. The towns of Caton, Wayland and South Dansville report the most outages.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton - sustained westerly winds of 30-45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected to continue until 7 p.m.

"We urge everyone to use care when outdoors, and go slow if you’re driving,” said county OES Director Tim Marshall. “Winds this high can blow down trees and power lines. Falling debris can be very dangerous.”