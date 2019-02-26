BATH - Scattered power outages across Steuben County were reported as a high wind warning continued to be in effect until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the county Office of Emergency Services.

Steuben County Emergency Manager Tim Marshall said at about 10 a.m. Monday there were more than 1,000 properties without power. By 4 p.m. that number was less than 500 properties.

“We’re in petty good position,” said Marshall who urged everyone to use care when outdoors, and go slow if you’re driving. “Winds this high can blow down trees and power lines. Falling debris can be very dangerous.”

Marshall said there were no reports of any structure damage in Steuben County but a few trees fell into roadways but were quickly removed by area department of public works crews or local fire departments.

Steuben Rural Electric Corporation reported some 750 customers were without power, while some 349 NYSEG customers across the county had no power.

Marshall said the towns of Caton, Wayland, Cohocton and South Dansville reported the most outages.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton issued the high wind warning effective 1 p.m. Sunday. Sustained westerly winds of 30-45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, were expected into the evening.

The high wind warning also caused two-hour delays for numerous school districts across the county on Monday.

The free Steuben Ready app is available at Google Play and itunes.apple.com The NOAA Weather Radio is available for a small fee at Google Play and itunes.apple.com