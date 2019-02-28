Farm to School project in action

SCIO — Students from Scio Central School recently tried something new for lunch: New York State Hot Dogs.

The Scio district has made a commitment to serve more local products as part of its new Farm to School program. Scio is one of the districts spearheading this movement in Allegany County. Scio was the first district to serve the NY franks, with Genesee Valley and Wellsville schools serving them later in the school year.

These hot dogs, produced by Red Barn Provisions, are made out of 100 percent beef. Red Barn Provisions is a New York Grown and Certified company that buys solely from small New York Farms to produce ground beef, patties, and hot dogs. The company celebrates that its products are made from cows that are never given growth-promoting antibiotics or hormones.

Cassandra Bull, Farm to School Coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County, was there to help promote this new product. She helped serve students the NY Hot Dogs in the lunch line, and handed out special stickers to the students who were willing to try the hot dog. Bull used this opportunity to speak with students about regional food systems, farm to table, and the importance of supporting your local farmer.

"I'm not sure that I would have been aware of these issues in grade school. I was impressed with how many of the students knew the definition of 'local' and were interested in discussing it with me," Bull remarked.

After lunch was served, Bull and cafeteria staff traveled to each table to get feedback from the students. Their response to the NY hot dogs was overwhelmingly positive.

"The most important thing to me is that the students are happy with what we serve," said Cindy Winchell, Cafeteria Manager. "They are my customer, so it is paramount that they are as enthusiastic about local food as I am. I think that this is a better tasting product than our usual hot dogs, and the students agree. This was a great experience and we will definitely be serving this again, hopefully as often as once a month."

Winchell has been working closely with Cornell Cooperative Extension to identify kid-friendly local products for their school, and plans to start serving more local products by the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The Farm to School Program is one of many programs offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County. They put knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being. Cornell Cooperative Extension offices bring local experience and research based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world.

For more information, call 585-268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany