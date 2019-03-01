The creativity of students in middle school and high school in Penn Yan, Dundee, and Marcus Whitman Districts will be on display at the Arts Center of Yates County from March 4 to March 15. It’s the Arts Center’s annual Yates County Student Show, highlighting the talents of student artists from around Yates County.

Art teachers from the three Yates County districts bring in the best each student produces from assignments throughout the school year. Professional artists judge work in two-dimensional, three-dimensional and photography for each school to give students the experience of participating in a professional art show. One piece is also honored as overall best in show.

Winners are announced at the exhibit reception on Friday, March 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. The reception is family friendly and includes light refreshments and punch.

The Arts Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.