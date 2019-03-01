John G. Ullman & Associates Inc. announced it officially opened the doors at the new JGUA headquarters, 343 Daniel Zenker Drive, off of Interstate 86 in Big Flats.

The facility, formerly known as the WICK Office Building, was renovated to accommodate the needs of the comprehensive wealth management firm and support the company’s continued growth. JGUA was founded in 1978 in Corning. The firm will maintain an active presence in Corning with about 25-percent of their team remaining at 51 E. Market St., in the Corning’s Gaffer District.

About 50 members of the JGUA Team have relocated to the Big Flats location. There will be a grand opening celebration for the new JGUA HQ in May.