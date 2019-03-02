The Penn Yan/Yates County Airport has been awarded $559,000 to construct a de-icing containment system and emergency equipment as part of $23.6 million in infrastructure funding awarded to several airports in New York State.

The awards announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo last week are to support safety enhancements, modernization of facilities, operational improvements, and local business development at 31 airports statewide. These projects are funded through the Governor’s State Aviation Capital Grant Program initiative, and complement the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, which provided $200 million to modernize airports across Upstate.

Finger Lakes Region awards total $2.6 million and include:

• $656,000 to construct a new aircraft hangar at the Genesee County Airport

• $499,000 to deploy a new start-of-the-art garage parking guidance system at the Greater Rochester International Airport

• $369,000 to renovate an aircraft hangar at the Dansville Municipal Airport in Livingston County

• $336,000 for the installation of a new Jet-A fuel tank and associated equipment at the Williamson-Sodus Airport in Wayne County

• $204,000 to construct an aircraft fuel storage and dispensing system at the Pine Hill Airport in Orleans County.