BATH — Where are the nation’s most financially healthy places to live?

In New York State, you would be hard pressed to do better than Steuben County, which recently rated second among New York State counties for residents financial health.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently released a study to help answer that. The study analyzed debt, bankruptcy, poverty and unemployment in counties across the country to find where residents were most financially healthy. According to the study, Steuben County ranked among the top places in New York.

The counties were rated on several categories, including debt as a percentage of income, poverty rate, unemployment rate, and assigned an overall financial health score.

Narrowly edging out Steuben County was Yates County.

Steuben led one category handily, debt as a percentage of income (0.7 percent) — a calculation found by dividing debt per capita by income per capita.

The county also fared well in the category of bankruptcies, ranking fifth, at a rate of .78 per 1,000 residents.

However, the county lagged in poverty and unemployment rates as compared to other counties in the top five, with an estimated 13.2 percent living under the federal poverty line, and carrying a 5.8 percent unemployment rate — nearly two percent higher than the 3.9 percent statewide average.

Other counties filling out the top five "Most Financially Healthy Places" were: 1st — Yates County; 3rd — Ontario County; 4th — New York, NY; and 5th — Genesee County.

In general, Southern Tier counties were highly rated, with Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler and Tioga all in the top 15 of 62 counties.

Orange, Rockland, Montgomery, Suffolk and Richmond counties were rated among the least financially healthy overall.

Overall scores were calculated by weighting debt as a percent of income 25 percent, bankruptcies 40 percent, poverty rates 20 percent and unemployment rates 15 percent. The organization ranked the counties on each of the categories and then indexed each category. It then added those indices together and indexed that.

Steuben County also stacked up well nationwide, placing 79th among all counties.

Data was drawn from Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau, 2016 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE) Program, Federal Reserve Bank of New York and U.S. Bankruptcy Courts.