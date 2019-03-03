CORNING - Work is expected to begin in late summer or early fall on a $1.7 million project to convert a large vacant West Third Street home into six to eight luxury apartments and two commercial spaces.

The 13,000-square-foot Victorian mansion, which last served as the former College Center of the Finger Lakes Building, at 22 W. Third St., was purchased in November 2018 by Chip Klugo, president of Klugo Construction Inc.

“The project is in its early stages, but we expect to get working on it later this year” Klugo said. “It’s an amazing space. We’re going to do a lot of work on both the inside and the outside of the building. I’m excited about highlighting the beauty of the home.”

Klugo said he is currently putting documents together on the plan to redevelop the site that will be brought to the city Planning Commission in the coming months.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said in April 2018, the city was awarded a $901,700 in Restore NY Round 5 funding for the redevelopment of the former College Center of the Finger Lakes Building.

“This building is currently vacated and it proposed to be used for a mix-use development,” Ryckman said. “Klugo is working with Elise Johnson-Schmidt, of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates Architects, to redevelop the property in a manner consistent with the Restore NY grant award.”

Klugo said the proposed $1.7 million project will be funded by Restore NY funds and private investment.

Jennifer Miller, city Planning and Economic Development Director, called the project exciting.

“I think it’s a great project,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to working with Chip and his team. It’s definitely a really significant property in the City of Corning and it’s great that Chip has experience with these types of projects.”