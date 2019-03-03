BATH - The Bath Veterans Administration temporarily relocated four veteran patients on the first floor of its Community Living Center to the second floor of the facility Friday due to staffing shortages, according to VA officials.

The VA said the move is temporary and is not expected to exceed more than 120 days. Kathleen Hider, Finger Lakes VA Health Care System Public Affairs, said the relocation had nothing to do with an illness or infectious outbreak on the floor.

“Today, Friday, March 1, we are temporarily relocating four veterans and employees from the first floor of our Community Living Center (nursing home) to our newly renovated second floor. The grand opening for the brand new second floor was recently held and attended by national, state and local elected officials. This brand new, state of the art, home like living environment creates a wonderful, resident-centered living experience for our veterans,” said Hider in an email to The Leader.



The VA unveiled a $7 million renovation of the Community Living Center in January.



Hider said the VA is in the process of recruiting more nurses to provide adequate staffing for both the first and second floor of the facility.



“We are in the process of recruiting additional nursing staff to provide optimal staffing, for both units, in order to provide the highest level of care,” she said. “A job fair was held this week and we anticipate additional hires will be on board in the coming weeks. Again, this is a temporary relocation.”



Hider said the nursing shortage is due to normal workforce turnover circumstances, such as retirement and people acquiring other positions.



Hider said anyone interested in a nursing career with the Bath VA is welcome to drop off their resume or check out the VA’s Facebook page and website for more information.