A St. Patty's Day celebration will be held at the Penn Wells Hotel, 62 Main Street, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

The event will include music by 3D and dancing, Irish food and green beer. On the menu are Irish dishes, including shepherd's pie made with beef; corned beef and cabbage; and Irish stew with beef served in a bread bowl. There will also be a limited number of regular selections on the menu. Desserts will include a Guinness brownie with ice cream and caramel, Baileys Irish cream pot de crème with chocolate sauce and a baked Oreo crisp and grasshopper cheesecake. Reservations are required.

For reservations, call 570-724-2111.

At 7:15 p.m., the doors will open for the show. Tickets for the show are $20 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Endless Mountain Music Festival, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) registered in Pennsylvania and New York.

For tickets, call 570-787-7800.