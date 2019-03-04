The Hamilton-Gibson’s 15th annual Shaw Festival Day Trip will be held May 11 will see "Brigadoon" at the 856-seat Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

"Brigadoon" features a feast of song and dance that has been entrancing audiences for more than seven decades. The Shaw Festival Day Trip is open to adults and to children accompanied by adults. All must have valid passports. Benedict’s Bus Service will provide transportation for Hamilton-Gibson’s professional theatrical outing. The bus will leave the Whitneyville terminal at 6:40 a.m. May 11 and return by 9:30 p.m. People can also get on and off the bus in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, and Painted Posten route to Canada and back to Whitneyville.

Reservations and full payment will be accepted on a first-come basis through March 15.

For reservation forms, contact Craig Devenport at crd2864@ptd.net.