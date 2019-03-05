Robert Champlin, 62, will spend three years in state prison followed by 10 years of parole for two counts of 1st degree sexual abuse he admitted happened at his former business, Lloyd’s Limited, on Christmas Eve 2017. In Yates County Court Tuesday, March 5, Judge Jason Cook sentenced Champlin to serve two 3-year sentences concurrently.

District Attorney Todd Casella read a statement from one of the victims, who asked that Champlin receive the maximum sentence. “He took advantage of me. He was my employer… Instead of looking out for me as an employee, he was the one who violated that trust by sexually assaulting me… The impact of what happened to me and the emotional scars will haunt me forever.”

She wrote that after his arrest and the closing of the once popular pub, she was harassed and blamed by other former employees for the loss of their jobs. “I moved out of the county because no one would employ me and I would get harassed wherever I would go… I was harassed on social media—I had people telling me to kill myself.” She concluded, saying of Champlin, “He is a sexual predator, and he deserves to go to jail for a long time.”

Champlin accepted the plea bargain in exchange for a reduced sentence in full satisfaction of the 11-count indictment returned by the grand jury earlier in 2018. He faced 25 years in prison if the case had proceeded to trial that was scheduled in January and was convicted.

He admitted to sexually abusing the two females at the pub during an after-hours party on Christmas Eve 2017. Both women were intoxicated and unconscious at the time, and incapable of giving consent.

Video evidence from one of the victim’s cell phones, which led to the original charges, was supported by video evidence secured from the business’s internal security system by a search warrant.

Before sentencing, Cook credited Champlin for his plea, “Sparing the victims from having to relive the horror of that night.” Cook also noted Champlin has taken steps to deal with his problems with alcohol, and the court had received many letters from friends and family asking for leniency. However, Cook added, “This is not just about you, but about justice for two young women who trusted you.”

Champlin received the maximum of the offered sentence cap of 3 years in prison. He will then serve 10 years on state parole, and be registered as a sex offender.

He must pay a $1,000 sex offender’s victim fee, plus mandatory state surcharge, DNA registry fee, Sex Offender Registry fee, and must submit to an HIV test. Orders of protection for both women were issued for the maximum of 11 years.