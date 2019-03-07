Database gives insight into retirement complexity

ALBANY — This week, SeeThroughNY, a government transparency advocate, posted the pension benefits for 2,598 members of the New York State Teachers Retirement System (NYSTRS), who retired last year with at least 30 years of credited service time.

The average benefit for retired teachers in the Southern Tier varied depending on service time, but those who had racked up between 20 and 30 years of service collected an average benefit of $31,752 (174 teachers); 30 to 40 years, $52,975 (160 teachers); and 40 years or more, $75,002 (nine teachers).

The average benefit in the Southern Tier was second lowest among regions, coming in above only the North Country in most statistical categories — which was said to be indicative of regional salary differences.

The top NYSTRS pension earner retiring in 2017-18 was former Manhasset superintendent Charles S. Cardillo, who can collect up to $222,687.

Last year, newly retiring teachers were capped at a maximum benefit of $68,902.

In Hornell, the database showed 106 entries that counted the city's school district as their last employer, representing a cost of $4,216,945. The highest benefits were being paid to former school superintendents David Smith ($91,319) and George A. Kiley ($74,942), followed by a list of long serving teachers.

Similarly in Wellsville, former superintendent Kim Mueller topped the pension benefit list at $95,621.

In Arkport, 19 beneficiaries listed amounted to $768,976 in payments. The largest benefit was paid to William Locke, who retired in 2010 ($78,338).

At Canisteo-Greenwood, 43 beneficiaries listed amounted to $1,662,040 in payments. The top benefit was paid to Paula Quanz, who retired in July of last year ($70,555).

The list excludes those who were employed through Schuyler, Chemung, Tioga, Allegany BOCES.

Schools are responsible for only a portion of the benefit, 10.62 percent of salary for the current school year. Payments made by schools are usually withheld from their first state aid payment in the Fall of the following year, so 2018-2019 benefits will be funded in the Fall of 2019, for example.

Made all at once, and constantly in flux depending on employee turnover, changes in tiers and announced retirements, the payments can be very consequential in terms of planning and dollars, according to local administrators. For most districts, pensions are a liability that continues only to grow.

The number of NYSTRS retirees eligible for annual benefits of $100,000 or more has more than quadrupled in the past 10 years, reaching 3,578 in 2017-18, including 220 in the latest group of retirees. Six-figure pensioners included 45 retirees eligible for benefits of $200,000 to $300,000, and four eligible for pensions exceeding $300,000.

Last month, the pension fund announced that costs were due to decrease by about 17 percent for the 2019-2020 school year.

"At the January meeting of the NYSTRS Board, the System’s Actuary estimated that the employer contribution rate (ECR) for the 2019-20 school year will be 8.86% of payroll, down from the 10.62 percent rate to be applied to 2018-19 payroll. The final rate will be adopted by the Retirement Board at its July 31 meeting," the organization detailed in a statement.

Over the past 30 years, investment income has accounted for 85% of NYSTRS’ income. Member and employer contributions made up the other 15 percent.

To view statewide teacher pension information, visit the database at www.seethroughny.net/pensions/108609878