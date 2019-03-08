One of the longest running wrestling tournaments in the Finger Lakes region returns Saturday, March 9.

The 39th annual Penn Yan Lions Club tournament for youth and junior-high-level wrestlers is set for a 9 a.m. start in the Penn Yan Academy gym.

The 5–6, 7–8, and 9–10 age groups will wrestle in the morning. Registration and weigh-ins open just before 7:30 a.m. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The 11–12 and 13–14 age groups weigh in at 11:30 a.m. The older wrestlers begin wrestling at 1 p.m.

There is no pre-registration leading up to Saturday.

All high school rules apply in the round-robin style tournament. Anyone with JV or Varsity experience is not eligible to wrestle. Wrestlers should bring proof of age.

The entry fee is $20. per wrestler, $3 per adult, students & pre-school children free.

Registration forms are available on the matburn.com web site or at the door.

For more information, contact: Mickey Orr at 315-536-2815 or mickeyorr@eznet.net, or Eric Jameson at 315-270 – 2637 or ekjame10@gmail.com