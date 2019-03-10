ANDOVER — The Story of Saint Patrick’s Cross will be presented by Mike King at the International Day of Celtic Art Conference in Andover from June 7 to 9.

King, whose presentation is being sponsored by Hart Memorials of Wellsville is a leading scholar and curator of the Early Christian period in Ireland and Scotland. He is one of several international experts who will be presenting at the conference

Throughout the world, enthusiasm for Irish heritage is often expressed in contemporary stone sculpture and cemetery monuments. In sponsoring King’s lecture, Jerome Hart, owner of Hart Memorials, feels he is renewing his cultural connections to the source of the Celtic symbols that are so often expressed in the monuments he provides. With his wife Nancy, Jerome Hart also owns and operates From The Hart, Allegany County’s only Irish Import Store.

The Story of St Patrick’s Cross will describe the recording, preservation, replication and interpretation of three 8th and 9th century fragments of a massive Mourne granite high cross, known as St Patrick’s Cross, now preserved in Down Cathedral on the ancient Hill of Down, where St Patrick himself is reputed to be buried. An account will be given of the conservation of the monumental pieces, and the scanning and deciphering of their spiral, interlace and key ornament in order to create a replica in the same Mourne granite on Cathedral Hill, in partnership with master stone-carvers S McConnell and Sons of Kilkeel.

King is heritage manager at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council in Northern Ireland. He was formerly the Curator of Down County Museum and worked in Scotland at the Perth Museum and as Curator of North-East Fife District Museum Service. He has a special interest in the preservation and interpretation of stone sculpture.

The International Day of Celtic Art 2019 Conference will be held at the Andover Village Hall, in the former Methodist Church, on East Greenwood Street. Artists and experts in Celtic art from Ireland, Scotland, Canada and the United States will gather to exchange ideas and inspiration. For more information visit www.celticartday.com/2019-conference or call Walker Metalsmiths at 607-382-3195.