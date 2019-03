"Miss Holmes" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 15 -16 and 22-23 and at 2:30 p.m. March 17 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center, 104 Main St., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

The play is centered on Holmes and Watson's relationship. Admission for adults of all ages is $12 and $6 for those 18 and younger.

For tickets, visit hamiltongibson.org.