Water for all

Whoever you are, wherever you are, water is your human right.

2.1 billion people live without safe water at home. This #WorldWaterDay, like every day, we must leave no one behind.

In honor of World Water Day, representatives from Onondaga County will present details of the county’s successful “Save the Rain” program on March 18 in Ithaca.

The program is a comprehensive stormwater management plan intended to reduce pollution to Onondaga Lake and its tributaries. During wet weather events, stormwater flows into the local sewer system, causing heavy flow periods that can overload the system.

Although the causes of harmful algal blooms (HABs) vary from lake to lake, phosphorus pollution—from sources such as wastewater treatment plants, septic systems, and fertilizer runoff—is a major contributor. Event attendees will learn how the Save the Rain program may assist with HABs prevention and treatment moving forward, and about opportunities to implement ‘green’ practices in homes, schools, businesses, and communities.

The event, hosted by the U.S. Green Building Council and Corning Incorporated, is at The Space, 700 W. Buffalo St, Ithaca, on Monday, March 18. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program begins at 6 p.m., followed by a question and answer session. Light food and beverages will be provided. The cost is $20 per person, or $15 for government employees. For more information or to register, visit www.usgbc.org/event/save-rain-benefits-our-environment.

About World Water Day – Every March 22, World Water Day is promoted by the United Nations to spread awareness of the water crisis affecting many parts of the world, and that millions of people don’t have access to clean water. Visit www.worldwaterday.org for more.

About USGBC – The U.S. Green Building Council is a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life. The New York Upstate Community of USGBC offers education, outreach, advocacy, and activities for members and individuals interested in green building in 55 counties in New York State. Visit www.usgbc.org/chapters/usgbc-new-york-upstate-0 for more.