ALFRED — Aram Goudsouzian, chair of the History Department at the University of Memphis, will present Alfred University’s annual Russell Lecture on Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Nevins Theater, Powell Campus Center. Goudsouzian will give a lecture titled “Mississippi 1966: the Birth of the Black Power Movement."

Goudsouzian’s research is in 20th century American history, with a focus on race, politics, and culture. The majority of his books and articles have examined the era of the Civil Rights movement from a variety of angles. He has taught courses on the Civil Rights movement, the modern United States, and the history of American sports, as well as survey courses on African American history and the United States since 1877.

In his lecture, Goudsouzian will discuss the beginning of the Black Power Movement in 1966, which followed the attempted assassination of James Meredith, an African American student who integrated the University of Mississippi four years earlier. Meredith was shot by a sniper shortly after embarking on “The March Against Fear,” a civil rights march that was to take him from Memphis to Jackson, TN, in an attempt to encourage voter registration by African Americans in the South. The episode is chronicled in Goudsouzian’s 2015 book, Down to the Crossroads. Civil Rights, Black Power and the Meredith March Against Fear.

Following the attempt on Meredith’s life, other civil rights activists, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Stokely Carmichael, continued the march on his behalf, which ultimately gave rise to the emergence of the Black Power Movement.

The Black Power Movement centered around the belief among many African Americans after 1966 that the actual application of black power backed by the threat of violence – as opposed to the non-violence promoted by Dr. King – would be necessary to persuade white America to grant equal rights to all citizens regardless of race.

The Russell Lecture, sponsored by the Alfred University College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Division of Human Studies, has been conducted annually since 1970. It honors the memory of Willis Russell, former historian and department chair, who taught at AU from 1926 until his retirement in 1964. Each year, the lecture brings a nationally recognized historian to campus to deliver an address.