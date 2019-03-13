Contributions of ag industry highlighted by legislature

BELMONT — With the winter snows melting away and a new growing season right around the corner, Allegany County proclaimed March Agriculture Month at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Legislators.

Allegany County Farm Bureau Vice President Nora Carnes highlighted the impact of agriculture on the region.

“Agriculture is entwined with the entire history of the county, as it is with the state. It is entwined with the heritage, with the values, and it remains an important part of our culture today,” Carnes said. “That’s why we have this annual tradition every year. It’s easy to forget about farming. We go to the grocery store and put food on the table and milk in the refrigerator. It’s not that often that we actually reach out and appreciate those that provide it, the 1 percent who asks for 2 percent of the budget every year to feed 100 percent of the people. It’s a lot of work.”

Carnes challenged the board to note the impact of agriculture in their daily lives during Agriculture Month. She noted the Farm Bureau’s efforts to preserve the local agriculture industry for future generations, through programs like the annual Ag Career Day in May held at Alfred State.

The proclamation read by Board Chairman Curt Crandall pointed out that there are 35,000 farms in New York state across 7.3 million acres of farmland, with the agriculture industry contributing billions annually to the New York state economy. The proclamation hoped to build awareness of the benefits the industry has on the county, and encourage young people consider agriculture as a career.

“This month we recognize and celebrate the diversity and abundance provided by New York’s farms and our growing food and agricultural sector, and the contributions of Allegany County’s family farmers,” Crandall proclaimed.