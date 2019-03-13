ALFRED — The Alfred State Archery Team had a dominant performance in Syracuse this past weekend while competing in the ASA Winter Can Am Classic.

After two rounds of qualifying (20 arrows each round), an initial cut left the top 16 in each class competing on Sunday morning. The top five from each class then shot in the Pressure Point Shootdown, where each archer shoots a final sequence in front of the assembled crowd.

Jacob Patanella, a mechanical engineering technology major from Churchville, won the championship in the fixed pins class and received a champions jersey, a new bow, and several other prizes. Senior Josh Harp, surveying and geomatics engineering technology, Farmington, finished third in the men’s Known 50 (shooting at targets as far as 50 yards away). First-year student Nathan Summerville, mechanical engineering technology, Fulton, took third place in the men’s Known 40 (targets out to 40 yards).

On Saturday night, the eve before the eliminations, the top scoring leaders for each of the five classes from both the United States and Canada competed in a shootoff that pitted the top American versus Canadian shooters. Patanella represented the American team in the fixed pins class and was on the winning side. The American team’s names are permanently added to the trophy that is contested each year at the event.

Coach Greg Sammons (Level 3-NTS) was proud of the team, noting that the three podium finishes “reached beyond the archers’ original goals and now established a new horizon line for the Pioneers.”

“The podium finishes were performed under the gaze and associated pressure of shootoff conditions in front of a crowd,” Sammons said. “This is priceless experience for the events to come.”

The event was broadcast live by Competition Archery Media (CAM), and streaming coverage remains accessible on CAM’s sites.