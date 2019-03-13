ALBANY — More than 600 students from 32 schools across New York will be competing in the 11th annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) tournament at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Friday, March 15, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced.

The program encourages youth to participate in outdoor activities and specifically the sport of archery, with the New York's competition winners moving on to a national tournament this spring.

Local teams that will be participating include Canaseraga Central School, Arkport Central School and Genesee Valley Central School. They are among 31 schools competing statewide.

"The National Archery in Schools Program is a great way to introduce young people to archery and a life-long outdoor activity that will strengthen their connection to nature," Commissioner Seggos said. "Archery teaches concentration and patience, and success in the sport breeds confidence and focus that can be applied to any discipline."

The event will host 47 teams of students in one of three divisions: High School, grades 9-12; Middle School, grades 6-8; and Elementary School, grades 4-5. Awards are given out in each of the three divisions for first through 10th places. Individuals who place in the Top 10 in their division, and teams that place first in each of the three divisions, qualify to compete and represent New York State at the NASP tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, in May.

More than four million students at 8,500 schools in 47 states and five countries have participated in NASP. Since New York implemented the Archery in Schools program in 2008, more than 400 schools and 40,000 students have participated. Last year's state competition drew 485 students from 25 school districts across New York, and a brief video of last year's tournament can be viewed on DEC's YouTube page.

The NASP initiative is a great way to introduce young people to archery and serves as a potential conduit to becoming interested in hunting and the outdoors. Educators report that NASP inspires students of all athletic abilities to greater academic achievement. DEC has facilitated the statewide program since its inception, helping schools to start and run their programs, training instructors and staff on teaching methods, and facilitating the collection of equipment for start-up programs.

For more information on how schools can become involved, visit DEC's website. To learn more about the National Archery in the Schools Program, visit NASP's webpage.