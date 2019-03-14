Wellsville firefighters stop vehicle fire on 417

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville firefighters were already suited up, conducting a training exercise on Miller Street Wednesday night, when they were called to a vehicle fire on state Route 417.

They quickly loaded up and got on the road, arriving to find a vehicle disabled a short distance from the West State Street intersection. The vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was fully engulfed in flames.

“It was an engine compartment fire. The gentleman was driving down the road when the dash lights flickered on and off a few times, and smoke started coming out from under the dash,” Wellsville Fire Department First Assistant Chief Michael “Barney” Dillie told The Spectator. “Fortunately we were conducting a training on an acquired structure on another street.”

Firefighters were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and cleanup was nearly complete by 9 p.m.

“When you’ve got guys all masked up and ready to go, time is not as much of a factor. They made a quick attack and knocked it down quickly,” Dillie said. “A fine job was done by all.”

Traffic entering the Village of Wellsville was diverted from Route 417 during the response.

The driver, a local resident, was not injured during the incident. The Jeep Grand Cherokee did not fare as well and was hauled from the scene by the D & J Body Shop.

In addition to the Wellsville Fire Department, the Wellsville Police Department also responded to the scene.