The “’I’m Dead. Now What?” discussion will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20 at the Clemens Center, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

Experts will join in the conversation to shed light on wills, estate liquidation and other topics. Doors open at 5 p.m. for light refreshments and conversation.

Participants will receive a complimentary copy of “I'm Dead, Now What? Important

Information about My Belongings, Business Affairs, and Wishes.”