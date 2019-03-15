Separate day from school district budget vote on May 21

HORNELL — The Hornell Public Library and the Hornell City School District have agreed to hold separate voting days, about a month apart, for the annual school budget vote/Board of Education election and the library’s tax levy vote.

The Hornell School Board Wednesday night approved the library’s request to hold its tax levy vote on Tuesday, June 18, in the library building, 64 Genesee St., in Hornell.

According to the Hornell Library Board of Trustees, the library vote will request an additional $10,000 per year, raising the annual library tax amount from $174,700 to $184,700.

In their request to the school board to allow a separate tax levy vote, the library agreed to “pay any additional costs incurred by this effort, including notifications, voting equipment needs and any stipends paid to authorized voting examiners.”

The city school district serves only as a conduit for the library tax levy funds, and the funds are not part of the district’s budget.

School district residents will vote from noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, in the Hornell High School on a 2019-20 budget proposition and one school board position. There will be also be a proposition on the ballot giving the school board authorization to lease three school buses. Additional district propositions may also be on the May 21 ballot, officials said.

The Hornell Board of Education has accepted a $215 donation from the Hornell High School Class of 1985 to purchase an Alma Mater banner for the high school gymnasium.