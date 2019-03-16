BATH — A Bath man was arrested for allegedly damaging police vehicles.

On March 4, the Village of Bath Police Department arrested James Racalto, 54, of East Washington St. Ext., Bath, charging him with second-degree criminal mischief, a class-D felony. The arrest stems from an investigation into damage to several Village of Bath Police cars and an officer's personal car in February. The charges allege more than $1,500 damage.

Racalto was on probation for felony driving while intoxicated and a warrant was issued for violation of probation as well. The Bath Police Department was assisted by the Bath-based New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Racalto was arraigned in Bath Village Court by Judge Burns and remanded to Steuben County Jail with bail set at $1,000 cash, or $2,000 bond.