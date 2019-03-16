ANGELICA — CCAC announced it has been selected to host "PLACE & STORY,” a five-part reading and discussion series developed and sponsored in part by Humanities New York.

“PLACE & STORY” will take place over five Thursday evenings this spring from 6–8 p.m. at different locations around Allegany County. Participants read books in advance then come together for a facilitated discussion, delving into the themes of Americans’ relationships to wildlife and the environment, from New York City to the Western wilderness.

“Something special happens when we talk about what we read with others in our community,” says Sara Ogger, executive director of Humanities New York. "With its thematic focus, this reading and discussion program offers an unusual twist on the standard book group format by making time for thinking deeply about one idea, over time, from a variety of perspectives. In this way, texts can become catalysts for personal reflection, civic engagement, and cultural understanding.”

“PLACE & STORY” will be facilitated by Emma Percy, an eco-artist and visiting professor at Alfred University who states, “Reflecting on the ecology of a place in my (artistic) material and content choices is a way of recognizing and honoring my ongoing relationship with that environment.”

Participants are invited to read and take part in the discussion of five main texts:

The Grizzly Years by Doug Peacock, March 28 at the Angelica Free Library, 55 W. Main St., Angelica.

Nine Mile Wolves by Rick Bass, April 11 at the Rushford Free Library, 9012 Main St., Rushford.

Red-Tails in Love: A Wildlife Drama in Central Park by Marie Winn, April 25 at the Marjorie Dieter Mastin Historical Society, 9 Pratt St., Canaseraga.

Angle of Repose by Wallace Stegner, May 9 at the Fassett Greenspace 55 Main St., Wellsville.

An Unreasonable Woman: A True Story of Shrimpers, Politicos, Polluters, and the Fight for Seadrift, Texas by Diane Wilson, May 25 at the Bolivar Free Library, 390 Main St., Bolivar.

The program is free and open to the public. Fifteen copies of each book are available for participants to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis, so pre-registration is required. For more information about the series dates, locations, and acquiring books in advance, email contactusccac@gmail.com or phone/text 585-466-4474.

CCAC is a 501c3 environmental advocacy group that meets monthly in Angelica. Learn more at ccallegany.org, email contactusccac@gmail.com or call/text 585-466-4474.