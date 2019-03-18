The annual Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. March 20 in the Gallery at the Warehouse Theater at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Ben Stone will give an update on area park projects in Potter and Tioga counties. Proceeds from the auctions will benefit the chamber-sponsored Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival Family Day and Children’s Health Fair. The June 8 event is free and will provide healthy activities and information for children and their parents.

Mountain Life Cycling will have handouts, free intro to spin coupons and a drawing for free classes along with a spinning bike that people can look at and try out. DCNR's Hills Creek State Park Complex will have a display, brochures, maps and information about spring and summer events at area state parks. Staff will be on hand to answer questions.