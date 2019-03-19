ALBANY — Revenue for New York's hospitals increased by $14 billion from 2012 to 2016, according to an Empire Center Research and Data bulletin released Monday.

The report examines hospital data for the five-year period between 2012 and 2016, finding hospital revenue increased by 23 percent in New York during that time, three points higher than the national average. Medicaid funds grew by $3.2 billion or 27 percent during this period, also surpassing the national trend by 10 points.

At the same time, the share of hospitals running deficits increased, from 38 percent to 44 percent. This report links these conflicting trends to consolidation, as the minority of hospitals are gaining patients and revenue, while the majority are in decline.

To read the full report, “Hospital Revenue Surge Creates Haves and Have-Nots,” visit empirecenter.org