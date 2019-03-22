Members of Johnson-Costello Post 355 celebrated the American Legion Post’s 100th birthday March 16 with their annual birthday dinner and special recognition.

The highlight of the evening was the special honor given to former Commander David Blauvelt. Commander Ellen Hey and Adjutant Tim Yetter presented Blauvelt with a portrait and special plaque now hanging in the post’s lounge area in recognition of the many improvements he initiated at the post.

Other honors presented during the program included:

• Community Awards: Penn Yan Police Officer Patrick McKnight, Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Simpson, and Penn Yan Ambulance Volunteer LeeAnn Braman were presented with awards for their service to the community.

• Membership Awards: Membership awards were presented to Erving Schroeder, 65 years; Michael Morehouse, 60 years; Anthony Pizzenti, 55 years; Raymond Carlson, Patrick D’Abbracci, Robert Drew, Earle Gleason, and Frederick Jensen, 50 years; Harold Bixler, Bruce Cousins, Edward (Ted) Cox, Robert Jones, Daniel Maroney, Richard Pierle, Clarence Smart, and Raymond Stewart, 45 years; David Blauvelt, John (Jack) Clancy, Donald DeBolt, and Michael Falvey, 40 years; Mary Barnes, Richard Charsky, Bruce Enos, Otis Hobbs, William Mair, and Ralph Trenchard, 35 years; David Dombroski, Robert Gibson, Ronald Grisham, and Douglas Wayand, 30 years; Lyle Jensen and Thomas Warner, 25 years; and Roberto Quinonez, William Reiter, and Theron Smith, 20 years.

Yetter said plans are in the works for a community-wide celebration of 100 years to be held in the summer.